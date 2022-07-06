Russ Drops “Paddington Freestyle” And Video: Watch

Russ is continuing his tradition of dropping consistent music. This time around, he brings us his “Paddington Freestyle” inspired by the 2014 children’s film Paddington Bear.

After hearing a unique sound while watching the movie, Russ decided to eject the tone for his own beat and share his recording process in a video posted on Instagram. Swiftly, he jumped on the mic to create a freestyle where he spits about his place in the rap game, what makes him unique from other rappers, and how he wants to inspire others.

As if a dope freestyle wasn’t enough, Russ felt moved to recruit his frequent videographer, House Of Muelz, for a complimentary music video. As he rides around an idle city in a Bentley, he raps: “I’m past the point where y’alls opinions hold weight, Although I still be tryin’ to fight back like I’m José/ My jewellers threw those yellow diamonds to my neck, That’s a cold play/ Inside of my universe, me and God like to role-play/ My whole career’s been a road game, The boos fucked me up but now my tolerance is so great/ ’08, became my flow state, it’s blissful/ They not who they think they are, at best these dudes is wishful.”

Fresh off the North American leg of The Journey Is Everything World Tour, Russ has continued to stay relevant with several music drops like the charting “Take You Back” featuring Kehlani, “Ugly” with Lil Baby, the Capella Grey-infused “Seduce,” and “Handsomer” featuring Ktlyn.

Check out the music video for “Paddington Freestyle” above.