Santigold Subtley Channels African Traditions In Visual For “High Priestess”

To me, Santigold’s music is in the same vein as artists like Sade. It never comes out of rotation and she never fails to impress me with new material.

The genre-blurring artist’s latest single, “High Priestess” and its official video dropped on Wednesday (May 18). The release is her first solo release since 2018’s dancehall and reggae-inspired mixtape I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions featuring Shenseea. In recent years, the Philly native collaborated with Tyler, the Creator on his Grammy Award-winning album IGOR and last June she appeared on “Man Next Door” from the late Reggae legend U-Roy’s posthumous album Solid Gold U-Roy.

“High Priestess” was recorded virtually during the lockdown. Santigold expressed in a statement that the forced isolation “literally saved my spirit.” The song is about her “greatness” and celebrates the mom of one reconnecting with herself.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for United Artists Releasing

The uptempo track blends elements of electronica, 80s pop-rock, punk, and rap, a sound she described as “the future sound of punk.” This paradoxical and simultaneous combination of futuristic and nostalgic, familiar and foreign, positive but not quite sure is her specialty. “I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of,” explained the “Starstruck” singer.

In the Frank Ockenfels-directed video short the 45-year-old dons a fiery crown and is garbed in baggy heavy clothing and rings of light. She walks alone along the sidewalk of a dark overpass and other dimly-lit deserted urban locales. She dances freely and boldly rap-sings, “They talk about b*tches, they talk, that sh*t stop at me / Now bow down, don’t freak out in the presence of a queen.” Switching back and forth between what seems like male and female first-person perspectives in a battle of the sexes, Santigold exudes confidence, power, and gravitas.

Her ensemble and dance moves are reminiscent of and perhaps inspired by, the Gerewol, an annual courtship ritual competition and beauty contest between the men of the Woddabe people. In the ultimate reclamation of self, she performs the empowering lyrics she described as “boastful” and “cocky.”

Watch the video for Santigold’s “High Priestess” above.