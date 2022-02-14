Saweetie And H.E.R. Take Flight On Icy Airlines In “Closer” Music Video

Enjoying multiple dates around the globe with different suitors may sound like the plot-line for a rom-com yet Saweetie takes on the task in her latest music video. On her latest single, “Closer,” featuring R&B singer H.E.R., the Bay Area rapper rhymes about falling in love for a weekend and the whimsical pleasures of dating.

In the Hannah Lux Davis-directed music video, Saweetie boards a gang of girls onto the lavish jet set to take them around the world. After checking everyone’s passports and presumably COVID-19 test results, the women board the aircraft and kick off a party on board as the Grammy Award-nominated rapper’s weekend dating spree begins.

At each destination, the “Best Friend” artist shares intimate moments and goes on different dates with three of her favorite romantic interests. According to a note in the video, Saweetie flies from Los Angeles to Paris to spend time with “Big Spenda” who showers her with gifts in a sultry hotel scene. Next, the girls take to Tokyo where Saweetie enjoys time out with “Boyfriend #2.” The jet finally lands in the Philipines where she enjoys a tennis match with “Baby Zaddy.”

“Closer” is a different sound for both Saweetie and H.E.R. who channel the genres of dance and disco as inspiration. This single precedes Saweetie’s forthcoming debut album Pretty Bi**h Music. The 28-year-old rapper has released other “Icy Chain” and “Get It Girl”—the latter was featured on the Insecure season five soundtrack.

To celebrate the release of “Closer,” Saweetie teamed up with Jack Daniels for a brunch on Saturday (Feb. 12) ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Guests were invited to an invite-only private rooftop brunch in West Hollywood with an international travel-themed experience, teasing the storyline of the video.

View images of Saweetie at her brunch event below and check out the music video for “Closer” featuring H.E.R. above.

Jeffrey Schear & Thevision.by

