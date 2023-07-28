Saweetie, YG, and Tyga Celebrate In “Birthday” Music Video

Saweetie celebrated her birthday on July 2, however the “Icy Girl” party did not stop there. The Bay Area representative issued the appropriately named track “Birthday” on Friday (July 28) with features from her West Coast peers, Tyga and YG.

The party-ready track was issued with an accompanying video highlighting a lavish party with the Cancer season queen having her way.

“If you f**kin up my vibe you gotta go,” raps the 30-year-old on the boastful track.

“Birthday” comes with Saweetie’s “Shot-O-Clock,” a flip of Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner,” also issued on Friday. The two singles follow her The Single Life EP last fall as she continues to fine-tune her debut album Pretty Bi**h Music.

“I’ve been through a lot of interesting experiences,” the Grammy Award-nominated rapper shared with E! News’ Francesca Amiker earlier this year. “So, I wanna put that all into my album in the most artistic and organic way.”

She continued, “I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” she explained. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious.”

Saweetie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Still, the “My Type” performer is not slowing down. She and her “Birthday” collaborators announced the Str8 To The Klub tour across North America.

Kicking off in Sacramento, Calif. this September, the Hip-Hop trio is set to hit Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, and more before closing in Los Angeles. Check out the Str8 To The Klub Tour dates below.

9/21/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

9/22/23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/23/23 Las Vegas, NV Thomas & Mack Center

9/27/23 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

9/28/23 Tuscan, AZ Tuscan Arena

9/29/23 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

10/4/23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

10/5/23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

10/6/23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

10/7/23 Portland, OR Moda Center

10/10/23 Denver, CO Ball Arena

10/12/23 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/14/23 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

11/22/23 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum