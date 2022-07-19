Sean Paul, Gwen Stefani, And Shenseea Rock Steady In “Light My Fire” Video

Sean Paul has finally released the visuals for the fan-favorite track, “Light My Fire,” from his recently released eighth studio album, Scorcha.

Enlisting the talents of legend Gwen Stefani and rising dancehall artist Shenseea, the trio heat things up on the dance floor in “Light My Fire.” The Alexander Castillo and Kool Kojak-produced track’s lyrical content finds Paul attempting to vibe with a young woman at a Jamaican kickback while Gwen and Shenseea rock steady to the Caribbean composition.

Orange-hued, hot and steamy visuals for “Light My Fire” see the trio attending a party as party-goers groove to the track amid the contagious melody of each artist’s contributions.

The beginning of the video finds an array of Black women cooking and dancing, with a shot of Gwen Stefani singing the track’s chorus as the camera captures the No Doubt singer through a vibrant fish tank.

Next, Sean Paul performs his verse in a bathroom, as he attempts to spit game to a young woman vibing to the music in a bathtub. Finally, Shenseea delivers her verse live from the throes of the dancefloor, wining her body to her lyrical seductions and dancing on the other two artists in the process.

“A mi seh, “Baby, mi seh, don’t you worry, don’t worry your brain/Don’t you fret, just listen, I’m sayin’/Serious, mi serious, suh look inna mi face,” Sean Paul croons in his signature sing-songy delivery. “I’m tryna take you back to my place/Slow whine, baby, just stick to my pace/Rock steady, girl, to di riddim and bass/Come, baby girl, wi nuh have no time fi wastе/Don’t wan’ run yuh down, don’t wan’ chase.”

Sean Paul spoke about his collaboration with Gwen Stefani and Shenseea in a June 2022 interview with VIBE magazine. The reggae dancehall legend said he had a blast working with the two ladies.

“[Shenseea] is, to me, one of the most exciting things in dancehall right now, Sean Paul told VIBE Magazine. “[Gwen Stefani] has been awesome. She’s a dope artist. And she loves reggae from long time. She loves the vibes. She wears the colors, has the arm bands. I’m like, “\’Yo, she down with the movement.’ She represents for the country.”

Sean Paul’s “Light My Fire” was featured on his latest effort, Scorcha. Releasing on May 27, the album featured appearances from Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Stylo G, Jada Kingdom, Sia, Pia Mia, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.