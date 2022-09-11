Sevyn Streeter Gets Active In “23” Music Video: Watch

Before summer comes to a close, award-winning singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter has dropped a new single and video. Produced by Needlz and Dominic, the M dot for Mayor-directed visual compliments a fun, flirty, up-tempo track that is sure to “make you feel like Jordan in the sixth,” hence the title, “23.”

Sevyn and her girls turn up in the blazing video with multiple scenes including a lowrider cruise wearing diner uniforms, a choreographed ensemble on the basketball courts, to working out in the park. The “It Won’t Stop” singer ends the visualizer with a cameo from Eric Bellinger, as she performs a seductive (but tasteful) carwash scene.

She sings, “I been working out all summer for these pics, milkshake, gettin’ thick/ All this Pucci got this booty lookin’ big, bi**h, I’m one of one, eleven out of ten/ Is that your aura? bi**h, you glowin’, ain’t no sleepin’ over here, you bi**hes borin’/ Book a flight, now we tourin’, give me that tongue, 23, Michael Jordan.”

Earlier this year, Sevyn Streeter released the deluxe to her sophomore album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, which produced the hit song “Guilty” featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg and “Taboo.” According to a press release, Sevyn is back in the studio recording new music for her third album, which will be released in 2023.

Check out the music video to “23” above.