Sevyn Streeter Releases Sultry Lyric Video For “Nasty Girl” With BIA

From the mind of Sevyn Streeter comes the sexy visual for “Nasty Girl,” her hit single with BIA. In under three minutes, it feels like Sevyn has created her own P Valley-esque world.

The Mazhane Rima-Fleurim directed visual opens with the singer swinging around a stripper pole in front of a neon light that reads “Slide it Down.”

Rocking different levels of lingerie and switching from HD, Sevyn takes viewers on a seductive ride as she sings, “Ain’t got no inhibitions, no fight/Listen to my intuition tonight/Broke up with your b***h and now she cryin’/And this p***y purrin’ like a lion/Say you missed the way I lollipop with the d**k/Yeah, this mine, I already licked it/Southside, country thighs, thick from the back/Ooh, you ain’t know, b***h, I come with the bag.”

BIA chimed in virtually before Sevyn continued cutting to dance breaks.

The single appears on the 35-year-old’s latest album, Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, a long-awaited follow-up to her debut, Girl Disrupted, from 2017. Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz also features singles like “Guilty” featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg, “Wet Dreamz” featuring Jeremih, and “Feelz” featuring Lucky Daye.

When speaking to VIBE, Sevyn revealed her new project, “Speaks to, honestly, not condemning yourself for being human and having multiple emotions. When you’re under the influence of alcohol, you know, you spill your guts. You say exactly how you feel. But in this particular case, we’re under the influence of a sh*t ton of emotions every single day. I think that because you don’t want anybody to say, ‘Oh, you’re being too emotional, or you’re being too soft or you’re being too this.’ People shy away from that. I don’t think that’s healthy.”

Watch the full lyric video for “Nasty Girl” above.