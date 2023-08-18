Sexyy Red And Sukihana Turn Out A Country Club In “Hood Rats” Video

Sexyy Red and Sukihana have come together to take over a bourgeois country club in their new “Hood Rats” video.

Directed by Des Gray, the two contemporary rappers can’t help but to be themselves as they turn up on the golf course. Wearing sexy tennis outfits, the pair joins two women for tea as the ladies twerk and toast over crumpets.

The scene then turns to Suki learning how to golf with instructions from rapper Webbie before Funny Marco and the “Independent” rapper give two golfers lessons on how to spot a “hoodrat.”

As day turns to night, Suki and Red turn the country club into a full-on party, as Summer Walker and Saucy Santana join in the festivities.

The “Pound Town” rapper raps the vulgar lyrics, “My booty-hole brown, my coochie pink/ I ain’t never heard that my coochie stink/ My c*m clear, your c*m green/ I’m throwin’ a**, I’m makin’ a scene,” before the “Eating” rhymer comes in with, “Rachet ho, but I feel like Kim Kardashian/ My pu**y good, that’s why a bi**h stay pregnant/ I swallow nut, I really feel like a elephant/ Tell Joe Biden I wanna suck on the president.”

Sukihana and Sexyy Red collaborated in April as features on NLE Choppa’s “Slut Me Out (Remix).” The rappers all received backlash following a scene of NLE walking the two women by their hair.

“Submissive play is something I love to do. Stop kink shaming,” wrote Suki at the time.

“I’m sorry but the wildest thing about them h**s getting walked like a dog is the fact it’s by NLE Choppa,” one Twitter user wrote. “I thought he was on his Mr Holistic black queens over everything journey [cry laughing emoji] like we all know Suki & the other girl are ho*s, so I’m not even surprised by the sh*t they do.”

Check out the hilarious video to “Hood Rats” above.