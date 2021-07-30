Silk Sonic’s Anderson.Paak & Bruno Mars NEW “Skate” Video Slides Us Another Summer Hit

Seeing how the highly anticipated, long awaited Silk Sonic album is kind of eluding us…the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars serve up another dance floor scorcher with the automatic rolling rink jam, “Skate.” Filled with that same sing-a-long feel of their Billboard chart topping hit “Leave The Door Open,” this violin laced, deep percussion groove let’s the ladies know to slide on over to their side of the love room.

“Oh, skate to me baby! Skate! Slide your way on over!” is how the fellas set the scene up for more motion in the ocean. The video, directed by Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard (who is a frequent visual collaborator with Mars), has an high energy appeal and continues the chemistry of the pair as they take this tune to an impromptu street party to really get their roll on. Sticking to the script, the guys are A-1 for prominently showcasing their instruments on some old school flow. They have no idea how many young artists are going to be influenced by the look they are committing to present.

Now is this song what we ultimately want? Probably not, as they are now toying with our emotions with these two stellar tracks. It’s like, where is the album already? We know yall got the goods, release the hounds!

We can easily see a rollerskating challenge on TikTok or IG in the wings, but for now enjoy another smash by the coolest duo on the planet right now. Slideeeee your way overrrr to the video below.