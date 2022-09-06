Smino Releases “24-8” Ahead Of ‘Love 4 Rent’ Album

Smino has issued a new song “24-8” as fans await his forthcoming album Love 4 Rent. Released with an accompanying music video shot and edited by The FIlm Lord, the song itself is produced by Phoelix. Its title and lyrics pay homage to Kobe Bryant, who wore the No. 24 and No. 8 jerseys during his NBA career.

“24/7, I’m gettin’ my dough, 24/8, ’bout feelin’ like Kobe,” he raps.

The “Netflix and Dusse” artist also penned an open letter to the “SmiHive,” detailing his dedication to his creative and personal journey which he starts off with “Happy belated 2 Kobe “Bean” Bryant.”

Motown Records

“I Spent Alotta time becoming a better fren to myself.. I spent Alotta time searching for time I already had… I spent Alotta time tryna make this shit perfect only to realize the only perfect things come from God and just being myself is perfect bc I come from God Himself…” he writes. “I spent Alotta moments wondering if I even gave a fu*k about dropping Music bcuz in dis world…it seems like the talent isn’t appreciated as much as the “Challenge” or the moment..”

The handwritten note continues, “Preciate err body who been rocking wimme thru the years… Thru the label change…its some real coo people looking after the music now and I’m excited to show y’all how much I dun grown… D R O P T O B E R we tearing shit down. Love to da SmiHive y’all ni**as keep me on my toe…hoes..”

Smino signed to Motown in partnership with his independent label and artist collective Zero Fatigue back in November 2021. The upcoming album Love 4 Rent is set to be his first full-length release under the new deal. At the time, the 30-year-old artist issued his first single with Motown, “I Deserve” featuring NOS.

“Smino is one of the most incredible artists in music. His limitless talent, creative vision, ambition, drive, and authenticity has prepared him for this new chapter,” explained Motown CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam in a statement.

Listen to and watch “24-8” above and check out “I Deserve” below.