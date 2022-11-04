Smino And J. Cole Party Before Things Get Dark In “90 Proof” Music Video

Smino has released the official music video for his song “90 Proof” which features J. Cole. In the cinematic visual, the rappers and their friends enjoy a seemingly normal gathering until shots are poured and it takes a dark turn.

Described as a “neo-soul Hip-Hop Southern Gothic thrill ride,” the short is directed and edited by Phillip Youmans.

Denita Turner

“90 Proof” is featured on Smino’s latest album Luv 4 Rent. Released on Oct. 28, it is the St. Louis musician’s debut project with Motown Records, in partnership with Zero Fatigue. Luv 4 Rent was produced primarily by The Yute, the collective of Monte Booker, Groove, Phoelix, and Smino, as well as Kal Banx and Childish Major.

In addition to J. Cole, featured artists include Lucky Daye, Lil Uzi Vert, Ravyn Lenae, Doechii, and more.

During an interview with Complex, Smino explained some of his intent behind Luv 4 Rent.

“Self-love is definitely a big theme on this album, and I also think another way to interpret it is I was leading other people to self-love, too. One big thing I like about my fans is they always tell me that I make them want to be themselves. That’s the best type of inspiration I think I can leave. I want to make ni**as want to look inward instead of outward to other shit.”

Motown Records

The Noir musician is set to bring his latest work to his hometown for the fifth annual “Kribmas” show. Taking place on Dec. 18th at the Stifel Theater in St. Louis, the benefit concert brings culture, experience, and opportunity to his city.

Additionally, Smino will co-headline the Luv Is 4Ever Tour alongside JID, kicking off at the top of 2023. The two rappers will make stops across North America in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN.

Check out Smino’s Luv 4 Rent below and watch the video for “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole above.