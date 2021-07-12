Soulja Boy Releases Music Video For New Single, “HIT”

As we wait for Soulja Boy’s forthcoming album, Draco, to drop, the rapper drops off the visual for his latest single, “HIT,” a quick-strike record filled with idle threats and boasts about his lavish lifestyle.

In the Sheeraz Balushi-directed video, we find Big Draco showcasing his cannabis strain, flashing bankrolls, and mobbing out with his S.O.D. crew. “Trap out a big body/Young nig** pull up with sticks, we gonna hit bout it / Ain’t ask nobody name, man, we shooting out the real body,” he raps over booming production, making it clear he’s all for the smoke. The ultimate hustler, Soulja speaks on his rise from the bottom to the top of the food chain with lines like “I came up from trapping and selling them bricks / Finesse the whole world, you can’t have sh*t,” a nod to his ability to navigate the industry and continuously flourish.

In addition to “HIT!,” Soulja has been particularly active in recent weeks, dropping a slew of singles including “Rick & Morty,” “Mad,” “Copy & Paste” featuring T.I., and the remix to his single, “She Make It Clap” featuring French Montana and Nicki Minaj. Soulja also drew headlines with his recent Verzuz matchup against Bow Wow this past June, which was the talk of social media and resulted in competitive banter between the former teen idols.

Watch the video for “HIT!” below