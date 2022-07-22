Steelo Brim And Chuck Inglish Keep It Player In “D.Y.W.R.” Music Video

Steelo Brim has released the music video for the song “D.Y.W.R.” featuring Chuck Inglish. The video was directed by Brim himself as well as NoLoveOutWest. In the creative visual, the two men groove to the piano-laden beat to their lyrics that define keeping it player.

“D.Y.W.R” – an acronym that stands for “Do You Wanna Ride.” With old-school lowriders and silk garments, Chuck Inglish and Steelo Brim channel the easy-going energy captured in a cruise through the city.

“D.Y.W.R.” is from Steelo Brim’s March release Eldorado Excursions. Additionally, the project features Arin Ray, Fabolous, Buddy, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. Brim was inspired by car rides in his father’s Cadillac to produce his newest work.

“Not that it was my first time ever hearing music, but it was my first time truly taking it in. That collective of music from D’Angelo’s Brown Sugar, Tony! Toni! Tone! Son’s of Soul, Do Or Die Picture This, etc… helped shaped my ears and when making this project I embodied that and those smooth ultra black memories I had growing up,” he explained.

Beyond rising in music, Steelo Brim is best known as the co-host of MTV series Ridiculousness, and his podcast Wine & Weed.

Check out Eldorado Excursions below and watch the “D.Y.W.R.” video above.