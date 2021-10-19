Summer Walker Hits The Streets Of Atlanta With City Girls’ JT In “Ex For A Reason” Video: Watch

While we wait for Summer Walker’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It, the visual for the album’s lead single, “Ex For A Reason,” is here.

Directed by Lacey Duke, the video is described as a blend of “bubbly and intoxicating scenes.” Walker and her crew of familiar faces are seen running through the streets of Atlanta in a convertible and pre-game before heading over to the strip club and a party.

The singer-songwriter recently revealed the timeline from the 20-song tracklist and three songs: “Bitter,” “Ex For A Reason,” and “Ciara’s Prayer” featuring narration by fellow Atlanta songbird, Ciara. Accompanying each track is a date spanning from August 2019 to October 2021, signifying that Summer’s second LP will play out in story form.

The singer also had an entertaining and interactive album rollout and created an Instagram profile called Summer’s Hard Drive. The account has amassed over 120,000 followers and has “the album of the year relies on me” written in its bio. At various New York City locations, fans were tasked with breaking a nearly impenetrable box with the hard drive inside on Monday (Oct. 18) in hopes of literally getting their hands on Still Over It ahead of its Nov. 5 release. It appears one fan may have succeeded.

Summer’s Hard Drive also makes a cameo in the new “Ex For A Reason” video. Watch the video above.