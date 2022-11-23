Summer Walker Drops First Rap Video, “Sense Dat God Gave You”

R&B fave Summer Walker made her rap debut this week with the release of new track and music video, “Sense Dat God Gave You.”

The Hip-Hop release featuring Sexxy Red features a very pregnant Summer rocking a blonde wig and having too much fun while snacking at a gas station and twerking on her car to the trap instrumental the ladies spit their ratchet rhymes over.

“Bald head scalawag, ain’t got no hair on my cat/ If I don’t get my cheese ni**a, 6ix9ine, you can call me a rat/ We finna tear down the mall, you know we got a plan. I drop the Perc in his drink and I don’t give a d*mn,” the Over It singer rapped.

Soon after dropping the clip, Walker took to Instagram to explain that she has no plans to seriously pursue rapping.

“I’m NOT a rapper lmao I just wanted to do hood rat stuff with my friend??‍♂️ @sexyy.red314,” the 26-year-old songstress captioned a clip of the video on her IG page.

The Atlanta rep found plenty of support for the fun track within the comment sections of both her social media page and YouTube, many of which she shared via her Instagram Stories.

“I loveeeeeeee how Summer never takes life too serious…I love this for her!,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “I wish more artists did this, like sometimes mess around in the booth and have a good time and just drop it.”

“I was already falling in love with Summer Walker but this sh*t has sealed the deal. F**kiiinn Hilarious!!!! Love it!!!,” added another supporter of Walker’s new direction as another praised Walker’s sense of humor, writing, “Her humor really shines here, we need a whole mixtape with this whole hoochie momma ratchetness.”

Walker took issue with her ‘Still Over It’ album being snubbed by the Grammys. Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images.

The clip comes one week after Walker spoke out about being snubbed by the Grammys, as she racked up zero nominations for her hit album, Still Over It.

“[And] as for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not matching,” wrote Walker at the time. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets [f**k] with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Check out Summer’s latest video above.