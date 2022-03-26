Watch Summer Walker, SZA, And Cardi B Transform The Universe Into Their Playground In The “No Love (Extended Version)” Video

As Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, continues to make waves throughout the industry for its raw depiction of life as a scorned woman and single parent, Summer decided to take something great and elevate it to new heights.

Her sultry single, “No Love,” which initially featured SZA, has been remixed to include a new verse from Cardi B with a visual to match. On the Forthenight and Sonni co-produced track, Cardi surprisingly opens the track singing before switching into her infamous cadence, gliding back and forth between two tones as she raps about loyalty and revenge. Overall, the song still speaks on intentional detachment and the occasional desire for lust without the messiness of love coming into play.

As SZA eases into cooing about falling back and designer p***y, she and Summer take turns on a stripper pole while also mirroring each other with floor moves that can easily rival something out of P-Valley. It’s downright sexy, appearing to fit into what could be considered the Garden of Eden’s dark side. The ladies are also play a single round of tennis with an oversized heart being used as the ball getting tossed around—a befitting visual of the song’s thematic nature.

See the scintillating music video for Summer Walker’s “No Love (Extended Version)” above. Then watch the ladies take part in a horoscope reading, which was held on Thursday (March 24) ahead of the video’s premiere.