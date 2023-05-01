Swizz Beatz, Lil Durk, And A Boogie Wit da Hoodie “Ain’t Squashin’ Sh*t” In “Say Less” Video

On Monday (May 1), Swizz Beatz kicked off the new month with the official music video for his authoritative track “Say Less” featuring Lil Durk and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. In the video, the trio stands tall atop a decked-out monster truck. Ominous, dark clouds are highlighted by lightning strikes as the track begins.

The entire visual is in black and white with spotlights centered on the stars as each musician’s chain reflects the bright lights.

Directed by TAJ vs TAJ, the visual also incorporates elements in alignment with the song’s vigorous lyrics. For example, when the Chicago native raps “Fifteen roaches crawled up on my face, Diddy probably trolled,” a metallic insect spins across the screen.

Swizz Beatz attends the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior

“Say Less” comes from Swizz Beatz’s latest release Hip Hop 50: Vol 2, issued last month via Mass Appeal as the second installment in Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack project. With production solely from the 44-year-old talent, the EP includes Nas, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Scar Lip, and more.

A portion of all Hip Hop 50 proceeds will be donated to various charitable organizations, including the Universal Hip Hop Museum, set to open its doors in 2024.

“I’m just getting back into my zone music-wise. I’ve got a lot of music coming out, a lot of different genres of sounds. I’m just at a point where I just want to have fun with it again and just give people what they want, especially coming off Hip-Hop’s 50th and spilling that energy in the room. I was like “Man, I want to create some more space for us to be on those stages even more,” the hitmaker explained to VIBE.

Watch the “Say Less” music video above and check out Hip Hop 50 Vol. 2 below.