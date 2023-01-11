SZA Gets Bloody Revenge In “Kill Bill” Music Video

SZA has released the official music video for “Kill Bill” from her latest album SOS. The cinematic visual is inspired by the action film franchise of the same name. In the video, the R&B singer finds herself wielding a machete and ultimately killing her ex, as the chart-topping song teases.

The visual features a cameo from Vivica A. Fox, who stars in the Kill Bill films, and is directed by Christian Breslauer.

After the action, gore, and anime scenes, the “Kill Bill” video ends with the SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” featuring the Grammy Award-winning singer hanging nude from the ceiling, tied up and restrained with bondage ropes.

Sza performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

“I love Vivica A. Fox’s character. I love Lucy Liu’s character. I even love Bill because he’s super complex. I feel like he doesn’t understand why he did what he did. He’s void of emotion, but he loved The Bride so much that he couldn’t stand her to be with anyone else,” shared the CTRL singer with EW ahead of the “Kill Bill” music video’s official release.

“That was really complex and cool to me. It’s a love story. I just watched it again for inspiration for the music video that we’re gonna shoot for “Kill Bill.”

“Kill Bill” is the third SOS track to get the visual treatment, following “Shirt” and “Nobody Gets Me.” The album itself continues its historic reign atop Billboard charts as SZA prepares for a cross-country tour. As her first no. 1 album, SZA enlisted the talents of Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and more across 23 tracks.

Watch the video for “Kill Bill” above and check out SOS BELOW.