SZA Is Somberly Solo In “Nobody Gets Me” Music Video

SZA has released the official music video for “Nobody Gets Me,” a reflective track from her newest album, S.O.S. In the visual directed by Bradley Calder, the 33-year-old artist wanders solo in the black-and-white scenery.

From a lonely rooftop to an empty cityscape, SZA questions the end of what she felt was a promising, fulfilling romance.

“What’s left of you? How am I supposed to tell you, I don’t wanna see you with anyone but me?” she sings in the song’s chorus.

Jacob Webster

“Nobody Gets Me” comes from SOS, her first album in five years. Released to the joy of R&B listeners globally on Friday (Dec. 9), the 23-track project features Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Producers on the album include her Ctrl collaborators ThankGod4Cody and Carter Lang, alongside Jeff Bhasker, Rob Bisel, Benny Blanco, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Emile Haynie, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Jay Versace, and more.

SZA poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Throughout the process, SZA and her team have issued social media responses to an eager, yet irritable fan base.

“It’s funny to me because I get where it’s coming from — it’s coming out of love,” explained Terrence “Punch” Henderson, SZA’s manager and president of her label, Top Dawg Entertainment to Billboard ahead of the anticipated release.

“She’s saying something on those records that touched somebody, so they feel so strongly connected to it that they want more and tend to get impatient.”

Listen to SOS below and watch the music video for “Nobody Gets Me” above.