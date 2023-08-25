SZA “Can’t Lose” With Multiple Suitors In “Snooze” Music Video

SZA has released the official video for “Snooze”, tackling multiple romances with different complications. In the visual, directed by Bradley J. Calder and the R&B singer herself, the New Jersey-bred musician finds herself wrapped up in romance and stuck in squabbles with different suitors, played by some recognizable talent.

The SOS singer’s eye candy comes in the form of pop star Justin Bieber, actor Woody McClain, actor Young Mazino, and producer/songwriter Benny Blanco.

Additionally, the 33-year-old performs a seductive lap dance for a robot boyfriend wearing a fitted cap.

The music video ends teasing an unreleased song as a carefree SZA strips down to her thong underwear under the night sky. In addition to the video, the Grammy Award-winning performer issued the “Snooze” 4-track bundle, inclusive of a “Sped Up” version of the original song and instrumentals.

“Snooze” comes from SZA’s latest album SOS, issued to critical acclaim in December 2022. With features from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, SZA has teased a deluxe edition with at least 10 more tracks.

Next month, SZA is set to begin the second leg of her North American tour in support of the acclaimed album. View the full schedule below.

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Sat

Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center