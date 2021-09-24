SZA Finds A Way To Stand Out In “The Anonymous Ones” Video

It may not be related to a new album from the First Lady of Top Dawg Entertainment, but SZA returns with a new single, “The Anonymous Ones.” From the Dear Evan Hansen movie soundtrack, the song—which premiered earlier this month—softly falls into the same vein as the rest of her discography where she sings about navigating life and relationships as a 20-something woman.

Dear Evan Hansen is a coming-of-age musical drama that follows Hansen— an anxious, isolated high-school senior “with Social Anxiety disorder [on] his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate,” as described by IMDb.

The visual for “The Anonymous Ones” highlights SZA as a struggling artist trying to break out in a major city. She’s first seen writing in her journal before embarking on a journey. Like most creatives in a metro city, she rides the bus while beautifully unbothered by the other passengers. Director Colin Tilley is sure to keep the singer in focus despite the swarms of people buzzing swiftly around her.

Though she isn’t gaining the attention she seeks, her anonymity briefly fades as another struggling creative spots her on a park bench and the two exchange quiet glances.

Watch SZA’s new video above. Dear Evan Hansen is in theaters now.