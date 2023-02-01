T-Pain Joins New Artist NandoSTL In “Y.O.T.A.” Music Video

Nappy Boy Entertainment has introduced their newest artist NandoSTL with his debut single and music video “Y.O.T.A.,” featuring Young Cash and label boss T-Pain. “Y.O.T.A.,” which stands for “Year of The Ape,” serves as an “ode to Nando’s Gorilla personality.”

“At home, I got a nickname called the gorilla, because of my stature and my demeanor,” the St. Louis rapper expressed in a press release. “And what happened was, in 2021, it was a really hard year for me. I was in between jobs for a second, I had a student loan in default, and I ended a long-term relationship.”

In the visual, the 2022 NBE signee raps with his brethrens in front of a white background, before turning up with them as they record in the studio.

Nando raps: “F**k yesterday, God gave me breath today/ They gone say the dream too big, and you got carried away/ Till you f**k around get carried away/ Then they wanna come ride the wave,” ahead of Cash crooning, “We started in the trap yeah/ Then we tried to rap yeah/ Selling CDs around here/ You can catch us on tour now.”

Pain offers some lyrical agility with “Ain’t this bout a female dog on the leash/ I made it all from the streets/ You pu**y ni**as tried to charge me too much, so I made all of the beats/ That’s heat/ They didn’t believe in Faheem/ But now they sucking on my meat.”

The budding spitter’s first single under the imprint follows his 2018 debut EP Good Vibes. However, he’s dropped a few singles dating up to his debut, including “Cool Lil Sunday” and the critically acclaimed “Outside.”

Notably, Nando was honored at his city’s Underground Awards with distinction as Best New Artist and Artist of the Year in 2020. Now, he’s gearing up to release another project under Nappy Boy in March of this year.

Take a look at NandoSTL’s “Y.O.T.A.” video featuring T-Pain and Young Cash above.