That Chick Angel Drops “One Margarita (Remix)” With Saucy Santana: Watch

That Chick Angel — born Angel Laketa Moore — has a smash hit on her hands with the viral record, “One Margarita.” Following the song’s initial success, she has dropped the official “Saucy Remix” featuring Saucy Santana.

“One Margarita (Margarita Song)” is Moore’s response to a slut-shaming sermon shared on TikTok from Sister Cindy, an Evangelical Christian pastor. After the sermon made its rounds, Moore chose to flip the statement into one about owning one’s sexuality with the help of producers, Carl Dixon (Casa Di) and Steve Terrell.

In true Saucy fashion, the beloved rapper took the record to a new level as he quips, “Give me one margarita, Imma open my mouth/ In the club p***y popping with my feet on the couch/ I’m a bad b***h, make ‘em start a bottle war/ Get him for his pockets, then I ask him what he crying for.”

Courtesy of That Chick Angel

Cindy Crawford opens the remix’s visual by recreating her infamous ’90s Pepsi commercial, but swaps the soda with a Casamigos margarita. “Hot girl summer is here to stay, and the most quintessential Cindy is in full support,” said Moore and Santana to all the “Sister Cindy” enthusiasts.

Jake Wilson, who directed the video, shared in a statement, “The story of how this song blew up feels like an American fairytale. Maybe not a fairytale for CHILDREN, but you get my point. Angel is so easy to root for and I jumped at the chance to help take her to the next stage in her first music video. Santana’s new verse takes the song to another level. I mean, who doesn’t want ‘a big d**k and a bankroll?’ And then to have THEE ultimate legend Cindy Crawford recreating perhaps the most iconic commercial of all-time? The cherry on top.”

