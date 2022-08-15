The LOX Report Live From The Studio In “Terminator LOX” Music Video

The LOX are paying respect to the old school on their latest release, “Terminator LOX.” The trio kicks new flows on the track sampling “Terminator X to the Edge of Panic,” Public Enemy’s 1988 ode to their DJ.

Accompanied by a music video directed by Benji Filmz and shot by Uncle AJ, the visual begins, panning to a portrait of the Hip-Hop group before LOX member Sheek Louch emerges to set things off with an introductory verse. “You put ’em on Tik Tok, what happened to Hip-Hop?” Sheek asks while roaming down a studio hallway adorned with pictures of him and his groupmates.

Clad in a Georgetown Hoyas basketball jersey, Jadakiss grabs the lyrical baton from Sheek and goes to work. He litters his bars with advice about the inner workings of street life and the proper codes of conduct to follow to avoid violent confrontations. “Hate’s expected, we already seen love,” the raspy one laments while voicing his pride in his crew‘s ability to stay loyal and weather the storm for nearly three decades in the rap game.

Reporting live from the vocal booth, Styles P picks up where his cohorts left off with another barrage of grisly couplets. Threatening bullet wounds and knife scars amid nods to his prowess as a wordsmith, The Ghost’s verse brings things to a culmination, as the three spitters are let off the leash on this bruising offering.

“Terminator LOX” marks the trio’s lone release of 2022 and their first since music video since dropping “Gave It To Em” in 2020. The LOX released their fourth studio album, Living Off Xperience, that same year.