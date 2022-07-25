The Weeknd Explores Beauty Behind Madness In “How Do I Make You Love Me?” Video

The Weeknd has built a connected universe throughout his music. His latest music video for “How Do I Make You Love?” continues the narrative with a story written by Cliqua, Jocelyn Charles, and, of course, The Weeknd.

“How Do I Make You Love Me?” differs from his previous Dawn FM visual as the mini-movie is entirely animated by a multitude of artists, including Antoine Bonnet, Jocelyn Charles, Florian De Chelle, Julie Fournier, Rodrigo Goulao De Sousa, Armand Goxe, Emmanuel Lantam, Hugo Lemonnier, Alexis Maurice, Mila Monaghan, Vincent Pistien, Quentin Rigaux, Adam Sillard, May Taraud, and Nicolas Verdier.

His unnamed character awakens on a surgery bed, picking up where Abel last left us in “Out of Time.” The Weeknd escapes the hospital staff’s captivity and leaps from the enormous building while donning the mask given to him by Jim Carrey in the previous video.

As the video progresses, the visuals turn up the body horror, and the main character ultimately discards his adult form and regresses into a child by the final shot. “How Do I Make You Love Me?” explores the beauty behind the madness of love, life, mortality, and youth as the singer attempts to outrun his demons en route to his love, played by Squid Game‘s Hoyeon Jung, who previously appeared in “Out of Time.” And the Weeknd’s lyrics reflect his character’s wicked journey.

“We’re goin’ back in time/I’d like to see you try/Unpackin’ thoughts through tunnels in your mind,” the singer croons in the song’s first verse.” “I’ll fix you mushroom tea/ And cross the restless sea/ Release yourself to escape reality.”

“How Do I Make YOu Love Me?” is the latest single from Dawn FM to receive the music video treatment.

The critically acclaimed album was released in January 2022, and The Weeknd has since dropped videos for “Out of Time,” “Sacrifice,” “Gasoline,” and “Take My Breath.” The album featured guest appearances from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and narration by Jim Carrey.

Watch the “How Do I Make You Love Me?” video above.