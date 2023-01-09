Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

The Weeknd Asks “Is There Someone Else?” In New Music Video

The Cliqua-directed visual arrives one year after his fifth-studio album 'Dawn Fm.'

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye released the official music video to “Is There Someone Else?” on Saturday (Jan. 7), after teasing clips of the Cliqua-directed visual on Instagram last week.

The cinematic video sees The Weeknd turn into a voyeur, as he watches a beautiful woman (Mackenzee Wilson) seductively dance for another man through the blinds of his high-rise apartment. Playing a dual character — the OVO singer wears a gleaming face-mask as he gazes through a telescope.

young woman in "Is There Someone Else?" Video
YouTube screenshot

It’s then that he questions, “Is There Someone Else?” as he sees another man (played by himself) appear in the apartment with her. However, the peeping tom is a little too late, as he runs to her apartment only to find no one in sight.

He begs to know, “Oh is there someone else or not?/ ‘Cause I wanna keep you close, I don’t wanna lose my spot/ ‘Cause I need to know/ If you’re hurting him, or you’re hurting me/ If I ain’t with you, I don’t wanna be/ Is there someone else or not?”

The Weeknd running in "Is There Someone Else?" Video
YouTube screenshot

Known for fully-immersing himself into a character and theme, The Weeknd now takes on a role of a masked-man, as seen in his prior inquiry-titled music video, “How Do I Make You Love Me?” The newest visual follows the four-time Diamond-certified artist’s ongoing ’80’s retro theme of mysterious, dark music videos with glimpses of neon lights throughout.

A still from Th Weeknd's latest music video, How Do I Make You Love Me?
Related Story

The Weeknd Explores Beauty Behind Madness In “How Do I Make You Love Me?” Video

The voyeur-themed video arrives exactly one year after the Toronto artist dropped his fifth-studio album Dawn FM on Jan. 7. 2022, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

With a clip on IG, he wrote: “Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn Fm … back at it.”

Check out the official music video to “Is There Someone Else?” above.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad