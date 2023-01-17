The Weeknd Drops “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” Video

The Weeknd has released the official music video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. The song was written by the record-breaking musician, with production by Swedish House Mafia and the film’s score composer, Simon Franglen. In the sequel, it plays over the end credits.

In the video, directed by Quentin Deronzier, the Toronto musician appears throughout the blue-lit scenery, along with the Na’vi people who run through fire to an underwater world.

The Weeknd attends the U.S. Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 12, 2022. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

“Nothing Is Lost” has shortlisted The Weeknd for the 2023 Oscars. If nominated, it will be the acclaimed performer’s second Academy Award consideration after his 2015 contender “Earned It” from Fifty Shades Of Grey.

“It’s a gift. It’s a blessing. Jim [James Cameron] and [producer] Jon [Landau] and Simon [Franglen] — they really made me feel like I was the only one that could do this song,” the 32-year-old singer shared with The Hollywood Reporter on creating the theme song.

“When they reached out, I was on tour. I saw the film in July. Jon and I were in New York at the same time, and he invited me to a private screening where he presented me to the whole universe for Avatar and for the next few films, and I was blown away.”

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022, and earned $444.4 million domestically at the box office by 2023 according to THR.

Watch The Weeknd’s music video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” above and check out the trailer for the Avatar sequel below.