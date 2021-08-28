T.I., Lauren London, And More Reunite In ‘ATL 2: Homecoming’ Teaser

After 15 years, it appears a sequel to the 2006 hood classic, ATL, may finally be in the works.

On Friday (Aug. 27), Chris Robinson, the director of the original 2006 coming-of-age comedy-drama starring T.I., Lauren London, Jason Weaver, Evan Ross, Big Boi, and others, took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the long-awaited film.

The music video turned television and movie director broke the news while responding to a tweet by Chance The Rapper on Wednesday (Aug. 25) in which the 28-year-old artist proclaimed that “ATL is a movie that never truly got its flowers,” reminiscing, “It’s probably the most quotable movie from my childhood.”

Robinson tagged the “Blessings” rapper in an Instagram post on Friday, asking, “HEY @chancetherapper WHAT IF…….. WE DID IT ONE MORE TIME,” immediately sending the internet into a frenzy.

The teaser opens with an aerial shot of Atlanta while Ray Charles’ unofficial state anthem “Georgia On My Mind” plays in the backdrop. Switching to a desolate, industrial setting, one by one several stars from the original film appear onscreen. T.I., Jackie Long, London, Ross, Albert Daniels, Weaver, and Khadijah Haqq walk toward the camera in slow motion while a voiceover with a deep southern accent narrates, “You see the same sunrise and watch the same sunset. Our destinies align. Our paths intertwine.”

ATL is loosely based on the real-life experiences of the movie’s producers Dallas Austin and T-Boz of TLC, who grew up in Atlanta. With a budget of $7 million, the film made more than $20 million at the box office, also winning “Best Hip-Hop Movie” at the 2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and receiving numerous nominations at the Black Reel Awards and the NAACP Image Awards.

So with a loyal cult following and promising prospects of a return, why did it take so long for a sequel?

L–R: T.I., Albert Daniels, Jason Weaver, and Jackie Long in ‘ATL.’ Warner Bros./Courtesy of Everett Collection

Well, for starters, back in 2015, T.I. did confirm that he and Robinson were hard at work on the film, but that the project remained in “development hell.” In fact, according to AllHipHop.com, when contacted by the outlet for confirmation of the teaser and news of the upcoming film, T.I.’s representative reportedly “knew nothing about this.”

So it seems fans will still have to wait to see if ATL 2: Homecoming comes to fruition. Until then, enjoy this throwback trailer for the original film below.