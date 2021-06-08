T.I. Refutes Sexual Assault Allegations In “What It’s Come To” Music Video

Rapper T.I. takes the gloves off with the music video for his new single, “What It’s Come To” and proclaiming his innocence while addressing the sexual abuse allegations levied against him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Directed by Tip himself under his VisionMob banner, the visual begins with audio of Sabrina Peterson—the woman and former family friend who accused Tip of placing a gun to her head—demanding a public apology from the Harrises in exchange for her dropping the defamation lawsuit she filed against the couple. Throughout the video, Tip is also seen writing and recording his rebuttal in a studio amid shots of actual news articles and headlines from various media outlets.

The Grand Hustle boss scoffs at the notion of him wilting underneath the pressure of the allegations, rhyming: “Extortion, ain’t that what you got your mind on, shawty/ Tell her get it how you live, shawty, I ain’t going for it/ I’ma take it all the way every day of the week/ Bet you thought this sh*t was sweet and I’d pay in a week/ Better look at all the traffic when you play in the street.”

At the end of the video, the rapper reveals the cover art for his forthcoming album, Kill The King, with additional text reading, “The Final Album Coming Soon.”

Shortly after the release of the music video, Peterson responded in a now-deleted Instagram post, accusing T.I. of victim shaming and warning that his cocksure actions would ultimately become his undoing, as it could potentially enrage additional alleged victims.

“You aren’t taunting me, you are taunting your investigators,” Peterson wrote. “You aren’t taunting me, you are igniting more women that have stayed quiet that you victimized. Many of your fans have been victimized in their lifetime.” She added, “Your tactics aren’t a good look. It’s actually sad! It’s heartbreaking! It’s one thing to put a gun to a woman’s head but it something totally different to keep attempting to victimize that woman again & again. When it’s all said it done I took the high road & tried to give mercy but you repaid it with mockery. Get out the booth & behind cameras & SEE ME IN COURT!”

“What It’s Come To” arrives just weeks after a sexual assault case levied against him and Tiny in Las Vegas was dropped due to the statute of limitations expiring. However, another sexual assault claim filed against the couple in Los Angeles is pending investigation.