TiaCorine And Latto Channel Their Inner ‘B.A.P.S.’ In “Freaky T Remix” Music Video

TiaCorine and Latto get glammed up in the official music video for “Freaky T Remix.” Directed by Caleb Seales, the colorful visual is aesthetically inspired by Robert Townsend’s 1997 film, B.A.P.S., which starred Halle Berry and the late Natalie Ann Desselle-Reid.

With the viral track’s producer Honorable C.N.O.T.E. at the piano, the two women enter a mansion and make themselves at home. In modern versions of the sky-high updos, glossy acrylic nails, and gaudy jewelry popularized in 1990s fashion, TiaCorine and Latto both make their case to “Keep it P.”

“I know that I’m rich, but that’s my project bi**h/Loyalty means somethin’ to my bi**h, she won’t switch,” they rap together on the catchy hook.

The North Carolina native enlisted her Georgia peach peer for the remix released last Friday (April 21). It was teased ahead of the release at Coachella by the “Big Energy” performer, who brought TiaCorine out on stage.

“It got a little doubt from the beginning, but I knew it was a good song,” the rising rapper shared with Billboard of her breakout record. “I knew people would like it, but I didn’t know it was going to go this far.” She continued to explain how the fem-powered remix is not the only additional version of “Freaky T,” explaining “I have a boy version and a girl version.”

TiaCorine and Latto perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

In the interview, the 29-year-old also discussed balancing work and home as her career continues to elevate.

“Being on tour, [my daughter and I] have certain times that we FaceTime throughout the day – we play Roblox together, we talk, we text. She just calls me whenever she feels like talking. Sometimes it makes her sad the more that she talks to me, because she doesn’t really understand the time — like, April 28th [the last day of tour], she doesn’t know how long [from now] that is. She doesn’t understand how long I’m gonna be gone. But it’s been good, though. My mom’s staying at my house so [my daughter’s] at home.”

Watch the music video for “Freaky T Remix” featuring Latto above.