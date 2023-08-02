Tobe Nwigwe, Steph Curry Make A Splash In “Lil Fish, Big Pond” Video

Tobe Nwigwe and Steph Curry teamed up for the music video for “Lil Fish, Big Pond,” which finds Tobe rapping from the perspective of the NBA star. Nwigwe, who also serves as the video’s director, can be seen throughout the lively visuals vibing alongside Curry. Speaking of the “Baby-faced Assassin,” the visuals feature Steph mouthing along to some of the lyrics on the hard-hitting track — allowing the NBA Champion to live out his Hip-Hop dreams.

“Look how things have changed, they know I’m the one/ Daddy taught me how to flick my wrist, I’m my father’s son/ Think I’m pistol-packin’ how that ratchet on me like a gun/ They should put the basket in a casket after I am done/ Please don’t think it’s sweet when I speak, I am not to play with,” the sharp-shooter can be seen spitting.

As for the visuals, “Lil Fish, Big Pond” finds the pair chilling on a boat fishing, cooling courtside, and sitting in the stands before ending with the men back in a big pond.

“Lil Fish, Big Pond” appears in Curry’s newly released Apple TV documentary, Underrated. Stephen Curry: Underrated is a first-hand look into Curry’s coming-of-age story, marking his rise from an overlooked, small-town college to “changing the game for good” as one of the NBA’s most influential champions ever.

The Under Armour ambassador’s documentary highlights his struggles with being an underweight athlete and how he succeeded against all odds “through hard work and belief.” The film also shows No. 30 finally getting his degree from Davidson, staying true to his promise to his mother.

Underrated is directed by Peter Nicks, with Nicks, Ryan Coogler (Proximity Media), Erick Peyton (Curry’s Unanimous Media), Sean Havey, Ben Cotner, and Marissa Torres Ericson all serving as producers. Apple TV+ and A24 will also distribute the film. Stephen Curry: Underrated is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Watch the music video for “Lil Fish, Big Pond” above.