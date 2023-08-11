Tori Kelly Drops “cut” Music Video Shortly After Hospitalization

Tori Kelly is carefree in her latest music video. Issued on Thursday (Aug. 10), the “cut” visual finds the singer confidently declaring “You ain’t get this love from nobody else” as she dances the night away. Joined by Kiana Ledé and Ashley Graham, the energetic visual is directed by Courtney Phillips.

From a discount store to a restaurant to the center of a club dance floor, the 30-year-old and her crew command attention.

“cut” comes from the California native’s latest EP, issued in July, and follows the single “Missin U” shared in March.

Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures’ “The Super Mario Bros.” at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“The sound on “Missin’ U” is definitely one of the inspirations that bled into the project, but there’s more to it,” explained the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist of her new era to Elite Daily.

“We were inspired by hip-hop — late ‘90s, to be specific — and R&B is definitely a big inspiration of mine. I’m touching on all these different musical aspects of my career, but at the same time, it’s a new musical era for me and there’s so much more to discover.”

The seven-track EP features Jon Bellion and Arya Starr and is described by VIBE as exploring multiple genres as the singer “floats between R&B, afrobeats, and pop.”

Unfortunately, as the release date neared, the songwriter was unexpectedly hospitalized after she collapsed while at dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles. The singer was diagnosed and treated for blood clots around her lungs and legs.

“Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on Friday!” shared the singer in a handwritten note on Instagram. “I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Listen to tori below.