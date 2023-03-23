TRAETWOTHREE, Sevyn Streeter Link For “Watch It Grow” Video

On Thursday (March 23), TRAETWOTHREE dropped off new visuals for “Watch It Grow,” his new single featuring Sevyn Streeter.

The Keoni Mars-directed visuals include a minimalistic approach, with most of the video taking place in a neutral-colored enclosure. Mars’ shots emphasize the vibrantly illuminated outfits each musician cycles through, using lights and drapery to add to each scene’s mood.

“Watch It Grow” is an enticing Afrobeat-influenced cut that finds the pair flirtatiously singing about the hope of a new, blossoming relationship. TRAE’s track also leans into his Nigerian roots, showing off another dimension to the NCredible signee’s artistry.

“On call, emergency 911 when I hit your line/don’t stall I wanna be Constantly/let’s fully get involved I wanna be your all Kind love,” TRAE sings in the first chorus. “Weh dey make me fall/This kind love it dey make me fall/You dey cool my stress, you cooling my mental/Best relief, she cooling my head down/Interested, I’m giving my best now Make I give you my ginger, babiooo/You know, you know/Drop location, I’m pullin up/We can meditate while we laying up.”

Along with the sexy record, the rising crooner also released his latest project, Long Story Short. The six-track EP, which dropped on Thursday (March 23) to commemorate his name and the area code for Los Angeles, includes features from the aforementioned Sevyn Streeter, Kalan.FrFr, Pleasure P, and Symba.

The South Central R&B sensation spoke about Long Story Short, detailing the creative process for his latest effort and working with Sevyn.

“The EP was created mostly in LA over the course of eight months,” he said in a press release. “All of the features were organic, everyone pulled up to the studio instead of just sending verses. It was all love from everyone. I wrote on all the records. And of course, me being a big fan of Sevyn, only made sense for her to jump on ‘Watch It Grow.'”

“We had such a fun time making the song and the video. To watch her do her thing and really take over the song, the vibe, just everything was so dope. I loved how she made it come to life in the way she performed. It was amazing to me.”

The songstress also disclosed some information about her collaboration with the California native, expressing that the process was “amazing.”

“Working with TRAETWOTHREE was amazing,” she said. “We had a great time in the studio, working with him was super easy. I like the fact that he knows who he is but, shedding light on music that the world can really enjoy and relate too. That’s dope.”

Fans of the young crooner can also catch him doing his thing on Nick Cannon’s The Future Superstar Tour.

