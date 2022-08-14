Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, And Offset Team Up For “Big 14” Music Video

Trippie Redd has joined a majority of his peers and finally issued new music in 2022. The Ohio-bred rapper called on Offset and Moneybagg Yo to deliver feature verses for his latest song, “Big 14,” produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

In the Nolan Riddle-directed music video, the rap stars appear side by side, delivering their respective verses in various locations, from an abandoned lot to in front of a private jet. On “Big 14,” Redd, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo share different perspectives of the same vision, with each rapper declaring superiority to anyone against them, flexing violent threats and expensive threads.

Trippie Redd’s latest album, Trip At Knight, was issued on August 20th as a sequel to his debut album Life’s A Trip. The 18-track LP features Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, Juice WRLD, and more.

The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 81,000 album-equivalent units and became Trippie’s fourth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Watch Trippie Redd’s video for “Big 14” above and check out Trip At Knight below.