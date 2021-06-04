Ty Dolla $ign Enlists Jack Harlow And 24kGoldn On “I Won”

R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign brings on rising rappers Jack Harlow and 24kGoldn for “I Won,” the first single featured on the F9: The Fast Saga official soundtrack. The full tracklist for the album, due June 18, includes songs featuring a variety of hip-hop talent including Lil Durk, Latto, Pop Smoke, Rico Nasty, Juicy J, and more. The release sets the tone for a flashy, high-speed project.

In the Michael Garcia-directed video for the celebratory song, Ty Dolla $ign, 24kGoldn, and Jack Harlow each perform their respective verses and take on scenes from the action-packed film. “Medals round my neck because I won, I won, now my momma set cause I won, I won,” Ty Dolla $ign boasts on the hook.

F9: The Fast Saga is due in theaters on June 25, extending the long-standing Fast and Furious franchise, inspired by our 1998 VIBE article. Starring Vin Diesel, Jon Cena, and Tyrese among other actors, the film’s logline includes the tagline, “no matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past.”

“You haven’t seen anything yet,” Diesel exclaimed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Family is at the core of the Fast & Furious, and how you explore that and play with that is what makes for an interesting franchise. One of the compelling aspects of Fast is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity. We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins. And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a backstory, and I hope Fast & Furious has done just that. I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the backstory, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody.”

View the full tracklist and official F9 trailer below. Watch the “I Won” music video above.

1. “Fast Lane” – Don Toliver, Lil Durk & Latto

2. “Lane Switcha (Feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat)” – Skepta & Pop Smoke

3. “Hit Em Hard” – Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk & King Von

4. “I Won” – Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow & 24kGoldn

5. “Rapido” – Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers & Rochy RD

6. “Breathe (Liam H and Rene LaVice Re-Amp) [Feat. RZA]” – The Prodigy

7. “Real” – Justin Quiles, Dalex & Konshens

8. “Bussin Bussin” – Lil Tecca

9. “Furiosa” – Anitta

10. “Ride Da Night (Feat. Polo G & Teejay3k)” – Kevin Gates

11. “Bushido” – Good Gas & JP THE WAVY

12. “Speed It Up (Feat. Rico Nasty)” – NLE Choppa

13. “Mala” – Jarina De Marco

14. “Exotic Race (Feat. Sean Paul & Dixson Waz)” – Murci