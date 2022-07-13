Tyga Has Loads Of Fun In “Ay Caramba” Music Video: Watch

Tyga is channeling his inner esé in the new music video for “Ay Caramba.”

Switching his style in each scene while playing on parts of Spanish culture, T-Raww goes from being a part of a salsa dance competition show and dressing as a luchador in a wrestling match, to sporting an orange suit as a matador with a mariachi band and more in between. He ends the Colin Tilley-directed visual with a woman dripping tobacco sauce on his toes before introducing her mouth to them. Ay caramba!

The music video follows his latest efforts (“Sheikh Talk“, “Lifetime”) and guest feature on the Gold-certified ”Freaky Deaky” with Doja Cat. Tyga also starred in the hilarious White Chicks-inspired music video “Run” alongside YG, BIA, and 21 Savage.

Tyga hasn’t confirmed his forthcoming album yet, but in February, he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that “Freaky Deaky” will be the first single for his album that’s “about 80 percent done” and is expected to release “probably sometime early summer.”

In the meantime check out the creative video for “Ay Caramba” above.