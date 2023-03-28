Tyler, The Creator Issues “Dogtooth” Video, Announces ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’

Tyler, the Creator is extending the success of his last album Call Me If You Get Lost with new music. Titled Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the deluxe edition will be released on Friday (March 31), with DJ Drama still guiding the journey on the additional tracks.

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT,” revealed the 32-year-old on Twitter. “SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT.”

In his own Tweet, the Gangsta Grillz pioneer shared his excitement for the release, as well as additional new music he has dropping on Friday.

“IM REALLY LIKE THAT,” he boasted after detailing the upcoming drop of two albums in one day.

Tyler, the Creator preceded the pending release with new video “DOGTOOTH,” a charismatic track offering his all to a deserving lover.

“She could ride my face, I don’t want nothin’ in return,” he raps on the song which was released with a colorful, self-directed video.

Call Me If You Get Lost was initially released in June of 2021, and was named VIBE’s No. 1 Hip-Hop album for the calendar year. The California creative won the Grammy Award the following year for Best Rap Album.

Featuring 42 Dugg, Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, and more, the acclaimed LP stands at 16 songs. Give Call Me If You Get Lost a listen below and watch the music video for “DOGTOOTH” above.