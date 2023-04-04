Tyler, The Creator Soaks Up The Sun In “Hot Wind Blows” Video

Tyler, the Creator has released a video for “Hot Wind Blows” from his GRAMMY Award-winning album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Tyler debuted the new content on Tuesday (April 4), and while the track features Lil Wayne, he doesn’t appear in the sun-soaked visuals.

Instead, Tyler’s friends are seen throughout the Lazaro Rodriguez-directed clip, enjoying hiking, swimming, boat riding, and cheese tasting around Europe. As detailed in the video’s description box on YouTube, the footage appears to have been shot in 2022 while the rapper promoted CMIYGL on tour.

The 32-year-old has been on a tear after releasing the expanded version of Call Me If You Get Lost, titled The Estate Sale, on Friday (March 31). The deluxe iteration of his award-winning work features eight new songs, including “Wharf Talk,” featuring A$AP Rocky, “Dogtooth,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and “Heaven to Me.”

Elsewhere, Hulu recently dropped their RapCaviar Presents documentary, based on the Spotify playlist of the same name, which launched in 2015.

The new doc includes behind-the-scenes stories on the playlist’s biggest acts, such as Tyler, City Girls, Coi Leray, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

﻿RapCaviar Presents is a six-part series that dives into some of modern Hip-Hop’s pressing issues surrounding the artists who influence pop culture.

“We’re really proud of this docuseries,” Carl Chery, executive producer of RapCaviar Presents, expressed in a statement to Complex. As a storytelling medium that is rooted in the spirit of traditional journalism – most of the episodes chronicle an artist’s journey in parallel with topics that relate to society and Hip-Hop culture at large.

“Offering an inside look at the personal stories behind some of today’s most popular artists, we examine rap’s dominant archetype female empowerment, generational trauma, and the criminalization of hip-hop, among other topics.”

Hulu’s new series is directed by Karam Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X, and Mandon Lovett.

All six episodes debuted on Hulu on Thursday (March 30).

Watch the trailer above.