Usher Channels Past Videos For “Good Good” Visual With 21 Savage And Summer Walker

Usher is 2-for-2 with the arrival of his new visual for “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

The Warren Fu-directed video takes place mainly on Atlanta’s iconic Jackson Street Bridge as Ursher, Summer, and 21 take over the city with vibrant post break-up anthem. Diehard fans of the crooner noticed the subtle nods to his “You Make Me Wanna” and “Burn” videos as the singer, once again, pays homage to himself like in the recent “Boyfriend” video, starring Keke Palmer.

“Good Good” debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales Chart and is the second single from his highly-anticipated new album, coming this fall. The LP will be released under mega, the music collective founded by Usher and L.A. Reid in partnership with gamma.

In the spirit of surprise cameos, some were hoping to see Usher’s ex-girlfriend, TLC‘s Chilli, make a guest appearance in the video as the record itself discusses a failed relationship with the exes still being on good terms.

“I hate that we didn’t make it to forever/ Probably ain’t gettin’ back together/ But that don’t mean that I can’t wish you better/ We ain’t good good, but we still good,” he sings.

According to her, though, the two haven’t been in touch since 2019. She told PEOPLE back in June that she had to cut him off for good to “focus on [herself].”

(L-R) TLC’s Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas and Usher celebrating Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 19, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Keith Bedford/Getty Images) Keith Bedford/Getty Images

“I love hard. I was like, ‘God, why can’t I get over this?’ He couldn’t either,” Chilli, 52, explained. “I even stopped dating. Because before that I thought if I met the right guy during that time that I wasn’t over [Usher] it wouldn’t work. I would never want to straddle the fence.”

Of their relationship, she revealed, “We definitely had some chemistry, but working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we’re so different. It looked great, but in real life… he knew he had to be a certain way with me and he couldn’t.” Both have since moved on with their respective partners, Matthew Lawrence and Jennifer Goicoechea.

The “Good Good” and “Boyfriend” videos came ahead of Usher’s announcement that the November and December Las Vegas shows will be the conclusion of the My Way residency.

Following his brief run in Paris, he will return to Vegas with limited shows throughout November until the final show on Dec. 2. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP meet and greet packages can also be purchased for each show.

Watch the “Good Good” video above.