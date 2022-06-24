Vanity Rose Brings The Past To The Present While Honoring R&B’s Best Women Groups

Vanity Rose is the newest trio of young women to hit the scene with a force that we haven’t felt since the ’90s. Back then girl groups dominated and wanted to show how talented they were, and it’s no different with the ladies of V.R. They are showcasing their love for the women teams that came before them, as they perform some of the hits from yesteryear in honor of Black Music Month.

In the video, members, Hennessey, Hazel and Honey, take on the musical spirits of their favorite vocalists in The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love,” Total’s “Can’t You See,” Destiny’s Child’s “Soldier,” and V.R.’s ATL city sisters, TLC’s “No Scrubs.” The quick clip of hits makes enough of an impact to see where V.R.’s skills are. “We wanted to give thanks to some of the most influential women that paved the way for us. As three black women in a group, we have a responsibility to continue what they started and to change peoples mind about girl groups and the stigmas they have about us,” Honey explains assuredly. “We want to show people that we can still come together, build each other up, and be successful like the groups before us.”

The fancy looks of Diana Ross’ crew, the silky styling of D.C. and the boldness of Total and TLC comes through with Vanity Rose’s depiction of the legendary acts they portray. “It’s an honor to be able to pay homage to these iconic groups because they completely dominated their era! They play a huge part in what we are doing today in many different ways,” Hennessey explains with vigor.

The ladies of R&B group Vanity Rose as TLC Courtesy of Vanity Rose

Managed by famed music executive Michael “Blue” Williams, the ladies have a clear vision of success in front of them and look towards the careers of those that embarked on the same journey they currently travel. Hazel states, “We salute the groups before our time because it’s not easy but the hard work they put in and the sisterly bonds they formed is why we’re here now. They paved the way for us and we want to continue to do it for others.”

Look for the three vocal stars at this year’s Essence Festival in New Orleans.