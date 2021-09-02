Victoria Monét Teases ‘Jaguar, Pt. II’ In New “Coastin'” Video

Victoria Monét has found her lane and it includes endlessly teasing Jaguar, Pt. II. The music video for her latest single, “Coastin'” takes listeners on a Soul Train trip with a ’70s funk feel as the soundtrack. Sampling Keni Burke’s 1982 timeless hit, “Risin’ to the Top,” Monét goes from diner waitress to cruising with her girls to a party where we still wonder where she got an ass like that.

The Omar Jones-directed mini-film features her mother, L’Tanya, and internet sensation, Rickey Thompson. After dropping her innovative LP, Jaguar, in 2020, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for more from the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.

In a press release, the 28-year-old star stated, “If sunshine and a good time (and maybe a lil drank) were a song, it would be ‘Coastin’.’ It’s made for people with that good, chill energy and the bassline instantly puts you in a certain feel! Shoutout to the Stereotypes for killing this production. We wanted this song to represent that freedom to finally go outside. After the year we’ve had, it feels even better to be able to finally Coast freely, make unforgettable memories and have a good ass time. Might I add it sounds especially good in the car, poolside or near any beach. Press play and let’s Coast!”