Victoria Monét Reminisces On Her Journey In Motherhood With “Nothing Feels Better” Video

Since giving birth to her first child in February 2021, Victoria Monét has made it clear that being a mother is her first priority and favorite job. So, for her daughter’s first birthday, the singer-songwriter paid tribute to Hazel in the sweetest way: a compilation video highlighting intimate and endearing moments from their first year together.

From moments like the maternity shoot and gender reveal to Hazel’s birth and first steps, and even her appearance on the set of her mother’s “Coastin'” video, it’s clear the adorable one-year-old is a mama’s girl and the feeling is mutual.

In the video’s description, Monét wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY HAZEL!!! Today, you’ve turned 1 in the world (WOAH how did that happen so fast) but you and I have been together for 10 extra months beyond that and I’m sure lifetimes before it all! I thought it’d be you doing all the growing but you’ve grown me up in ways I didn’t think someone so tiny could! You make every breath I take way more important. Every day my first thought and every night my last prayer. The laughter and smiles have been immense, and the sleepless nights beyond worth repeating for you. You are such a smart, charismatic, observant, beautiful little old soul. I hope to be your best friend the way you’re mine and to always be someone you’ll run to for advice, protection, knowledge, wisdom and love and snuggles. On this day I will always emphasize the word HAPPY in HBD. Nothing feels better than loving u.”

Watch the sweet tribute below.