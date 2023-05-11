Victoria Monét Dances Endlessly In The Vibrant “Party Girls” Video

Victoria Monét is ready to party all night. The 34-year-old recently shared her new video for “Party Girls” featuring Buju Banton.

“No more backs on the wall / Come pull me close to you / Rock me deep into the morning / ‘Cause by sunrise I’ll be gone,” the Sacramento, Calif. artist sings in the dancehall-inspired track while showing off exceptional choreography. The Meji Alabi-directed visual transitions from Monét dancing with a man to being flanked by her backup dancers.

Later, she pops up at a bashment party and the video ends with her and her friends riding motorcycles down an empty highway. The one constant in the Wednesday (May 10) video is that the GRAMMY nominee can match her vocal excellence with her dancing prowess.

Victoria Monet just put out a visual so sick it sent me into total organ failure pic.twitter.com/lY8yGUhegu — ❤️‍? (@theericklouis) May 11, 2023

??? my babygirl knows her mama’s music. She ready



PARTY GIRLS song and video out tomorrow at 9am PST pic.twitter.com/UNmadw9KbD — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) May 10, 2023

“Party Girls” comes just a little over a month after Victoria Monét’s latest single “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye, both of whom serve as the lead singles for her forthcoming project Jaguar II. As the name conveys, it is the follow-up to her 2020 effort Jaguar which was led by “A** Like That,” “Moment,” and “Experience.”

Back in February, the mother of one linked up with Bryson Tiller for “We Might Even Be Falling In Love,” a Valentine’s Day-themed Spotify Singles release.

The Louisville singer is currently on his Back And I’m Better tour, named after the popular line from his 2015 hit “Don’t.” The tour began last Thursday, May 4, in San Diego and will conclude on June 12 in Seattle.