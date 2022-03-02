Wale Drops “Tiffany Nikes” Video, Announces Sneaker Giveaway For Title Shoe

Wale has released the official video for “Tiffany Nikes.” Featured on his latest album Folarin II, the song calls out how sneaker culture evolved for better or worse, and white people who remain silent on injustices. The visual also features Nicky Diamonds and Paul Rodriguez and was filmed in the Diamond Supply Co. store on Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles. The actual Tiffany Nike sneaker was released in August 2005. Designed by Diamond Supply Co. and Nicky Diamonds, the turquoise, and black Nike SB Dunk Low soared in popularity.

“I think at the time it was the most hyped one,” shared Diamonds with Sole Collector in 2018. The shoes are currently listed on StockX with an instant purchase price of $4,716 and last sold at $1,850.

He continued, “In 2005, I feel that maybe a lot of it had to do with that it was such an original colorway that nobody ever used, which is weird because it has been a Tiffany and Co. colorway for so many years. I never saw it on any T-shirts, apparel, sneakers, or anything before, so I was like, ‘F**k, man, I’m just going to throw it on a shoe,’ because I made a T-shirt at the time with the logo in the color and everyone was tripping on it. When I had the opportunity to do the Nike, I did that colorway and I think people freaked out, because no one ever saw it on anything before that. What bugged people out is that I made it look all luxury with the croc skin and the silver Swoosh. It was, like, the most luxury-looking shoe at the time.”

Wale performs during the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas. Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Along with the release of the video Wale announced a giveaway of the coveted shoe. The “Sue Me” rapper has partnered with the live stream shopping platform, NTWRK to raffle off a pair of retro Tiffany Nike SB Dunks for only $1. Wale will announce the winner on NTWRK’s app live stream next Monday (March 7) where fans will also be able to purchase a limited-edition Diamond Supply x Tiffany Nike SB Dunk Wale pillow that is featured in the video.

In other Wale news, the DMV-bred rapper is set to hit the big screen with a role in Michael Bay’s new action-thriller Ambulance set to debut in theaters on April 8th. He is currently on the cross-country Under A Blue Moon tour, closing soon with a finale in his hometown at The Filmore in Silver Springs, Md. on March 11th.

Watch the music video for “Tiffany Nikes” by Wale above and view more details on the Tiffany Nikes raffle below.