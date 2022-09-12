Watch Tobe And Fat Nwigwe “GET A LIL BAG” In Their New Video

Tobe Nwigwe continues to keep it all in the family with his latest video, “GET A LIL BAG.” Tobe enlists his wife, Fat, for the two-minute lyrical exercise as the couple flexes their familial unity.

The Tobe Nwigwe and Nate Edwards-directed video sees the Houston artist continue the mint green aesthetic that coats all the visuals from his latest project, moMINTS. As the music video begins, Tobe grants a green diamond-adorned smile to the camera before unleashing a venomous performance. The rapper carries an AK-47 rifle with him as he strolls through lush vegetation and dances with other minty-clad folks.

Fat also makes her presence felt on the track as she spits while levitating in a chair. The multihyphenate’s braids swing with grace as she delivers a show-stealing verse with veteran-like precision.

“Now tell me/Which inny-minny little bitty bopper want somethin’?/I keep a mini chopper, but I only have it singin’ like the opera,” Fat raps during her verse. “If a demon try to stop somethin’/Block jumpin’/Every time the queen mother grab the mic/It’s on sight, don’t believe the hype/Probably might not could fight, but the jab is nice/First-name basis with Beyonce/She hit us right after we recorded that.”

Tobe Nwigwe’s project, moMINTS, was released on August 7. The EP features guest appearances by Coast Contra, Pharrell Williams, EARTHGANG, Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz, Foggieraw, Royce da 5’9, CeeLo Green, Damian Lilliard, and David Michael Wyatt. Fat Nwigwe appears on six of the eleven tracks, singing and rapping.

Watch the video for “GET A LIL BAG” above.