Wiz Khalifa Is A Jack Of All Trades In “Ready For Love” Video With Girl Talk

Wiz Khalifa has always been a man of musical talent, dabbling in both singing and rapping. In his latest offering, the artist puts his other raw talents on full display. Wiz stars in the shimmery visual for “Ready For Love,” the latest single from Full Court Press—the collaborative album from Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk.

In the Andy Kroeger-directed video, the Pittsburg-bred artist makes his best Michael Jackson impression, breaks a cinder block with his bare fist, and even helps hatch dinosaur eggs. The groovy track unapologetically leans into the funk elements that come along with working with legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers.

But, according to Girl Talk’s Gregg Gillis, Nile’s addition came as a way to salvage the song after initially experiencing clearance issues with the original recording which featues a flip of Chic’s “Soup For One.”

“There’s nothing else like it on the album, but the sample and overall energy blend smoothly with the other songs. This was the only song on the project where we had a sample clearance issue,” said Gillis in a press release for the song and video. “We needed to get a replay done, which I wasn’t thrilled about because I love the quality of the recording in the original song. So we decided to reach out to Nile Rodgers, and he actually agreed to do the replay, which I couldn’t believe! He absolutely nailed it.”

As for the video, Gregg discusses the decision to have the video focus entirely on Wiz’s expansive skillset.

“When I learned that Wiz was capable of juggling chainsaws, breaking bricks with his bare hands, elite database hacking, and hatching baby dinosaurs. I decided that we had to include those skills in the video.”

A man of many talents, indeed. Watch the new video for “Ready For Love” above. Full Court Press is available to stream now.