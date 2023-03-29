Wiz Khalifa And Snoop Dogg Enjoy An Unbothered Life In New “Don’t Text Don’t Call” Music Video

Two of Hip-Hop’s most prolific marijuana enthusiasts, Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg, linked up for the new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video. As the title insinuates, the duo enjoys the spoils of an unbothered life.

The visual opens with the Pittsburgh, Pa. rapper walking through his home, into an elevator, and eventually arriving at a party. As he raps along to the record with auto-tuned vocals, the 35-year-old artist smokes weed and hookah, drinks, and performs at a jam-packed show as women cheer.

Snoop later appears, sitting in a luxurious villa next to a pool while overlooking the ocean. He smokes his own blunt and stares angrily at his phone while he receives calls. One cool aspect of the Long Beach, Calif. rapper’s verse is his clever reference to his seminal album Doggystyle: “Bi**h, I know you ain’t in love with me/ If it wasn’t for my Doggystyle, you wouldn’t even f**k with me.”

Rick Ross also makes a cameo appearance in the video for his own performance at the raucous event that Wiz attends.

Wiz and Snoop are going to be around each other a lot this year as they’ll join DJ Drama, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner for the High School Reunion Tour. After kicking off in Vancouver, Candada on July 7, the collective will make stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Houston before their final show in Irvine, Calif. on August 27.

This year, Wiz will be a road warrior and also take part in The Good Trip Tour alongside Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke Dza, and Chevy Woods performing seven shows in seven days.