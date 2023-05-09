Tamika Scott And Method Man Let Loose In “Tonight” Video

Tamika Scott has released her new record, “Tonight” featuring Method Man, following Bravo’s explosive limited series, SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B.

In the visual for the single—that she first debuted in 2019, according to Rated R&B—Scott is seen celebrating the dissolution of a marriage by sporting everyone’s favorite sex symbol on her arm. She and Method Man take over New York City, snuggle up intimately in an apartment, lets loose on a lavish rooftop, and later, Scott is joined by her friends for a night out.

The outlet also noted that the original version of “Tonight,” sampled Phil Collins and Nas, and was supposed to appear on an EP titled The Movie, but it never saw the light of day. Scott is currently still touring with her fellow active Xscape bandmates, Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris.

Her sister, LaTocha, snagged a solo deal with Motown Gospel and released her album, The Invitation: A Conversation With God, on Good Friday (April 7).

Throughout the series, the Scott sisters were at odds over accusations of theft, which led to familial strife. Tamika was very vocal about the notion that her older sister pocketed $30,000 of her royalties, and admitted that she believed LaTocha was “brainwashed.” The latter’s husband, Rocky Bivins, doubled down on his innocence and claimed that they never stole her money or received kickbacks from business deals involving Xscape.

LaTocha did, however, take to Instagram to issue an apology to Tamika since they weren’t on speaking terms. “I apologize to you, Tamika, if I didn’t hear you. If I didn’t hear your voice. I’m sorry. I’m trying my best to make it. I’m trying to weather storms in my own personal life. I’m not tryna negate how y’all’s feelings are; I have to still have peace within,” she expressed.

There’s no word on whether the sisters have reconciled, but check out the video for Tamika’s new single above.