Yebba Inflicts Karma With The Help Of The Universe In New “Boomerang” Visual

Ahead of her debut studio album release, Yebba is back with her new single, “Boomerang.” Her frequent collaborator, Francesco Carrozini, directed the visual, which follows the singer as she’s tasked with the assignment of overseeing karma while her man’s doing her dirty.

Though she doesn’t fully detail his transgressions, she not-so-subtly lays out how she’s dealing with the situation. The 26-year-old sings, “If I shoot him in the stomach / Then he’s hurting on my dime / And if I shoot him in the head / Then he’s dead and he’s livin’ on my mind… Whatcha done to me / I swear to you it’s gonna come back like a boomerang.”

With the video’s release, Yebba hilariously took the opportunity to roast herself. Via Instagram, the Grammy Award winner wrote, “me [with] these binoculars takes me OUT.” She continued, “Aka Desert Delilah, Meadow Matilda, Pasture Patty, Terrain Tonya, But you can call me Ranch-hand Regina. Big thanks to @francescocarrozzini for his unmatched creativity & spirit of collaboration. Thank you for capturing this song.” Previously, Carrozzini directed Yebba’s visuals for “October Sky (Live)” and “Louie Bag.”

“Boomerang” follows the release of the aforementioned Smino-assisted single, “Louie Bag,” which Billboard describes as “a musical yin and yang [thanks to] her untouchable vocal skills… (and) punchy verse from Smino balances out the Arkansas native’s smooth melodies.” Her latest song also serves as a solid teaser ahead of her debut LP, Dawn. The forthcoming 12-track album also features a song with rapper A$AP Rocky and is slated for release on Sept. 10.