YG Receives Backlash For “How To Rob A Rapper” After Death Of PnB Rock

YG has dropped the newest visuals for his song “Hot To Rob a Rapper” and quickly came under fire for the video in the aftermath of PnB Rock’s death.

The West Coast rapper, legally known as Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, and featured artists Mozzy and D3szn, rap about robbing and, potentially, killing rappers for their jewels and cash.

In the minimalistic black and white video, Jackson, 32, raps with precision and clear instructions.

“Peep game, I’m a teach you how to rob a rapper/Catch a ni**a lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live/He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” YG rhymes. “He gon’ show the jewels he wearin’ and the car that he drive/Stupid ni**a showed the same location three times/And it seem like every Friday at the eight/He flex crustation, men used, he like to date/Sit it out in the front, catch him at the valet.”

Upon release, the video received backlash from Twitter folk, claiming the song was in bad taste.

“In light of PnB Rock being robbed and murdered in LA,” one person tweeted. “YG dropping a song called “How to Rob a Rapper” is a lil too much.” Another user chimed in, suggesting that YG should remove the song from the album entirely. “We live in an age where songs can be removed from albums in real time. YG’s “How To Rob A Rapper” should have been taken off considering PNB Rock.”

The backlash continued, with more fans concluding that the song was dropped with terrible timing.

“YG’s timing of this “How To Rob A Rapper” <<<<<<<< LA ni**as are hardheaded af,” another person expressed. “YG should have took that How To Rob A Rapper song off the album,” another Twitter user said. “Bad timing.”

The controversial track is featured on the rapper’s latest album, I Got Issues and arrives in the aftermath of PnB Rock’s murder.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Philadelphia native, legally known as Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed during a robbery at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles South L.A. location. He was 30.

